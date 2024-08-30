Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 22.2% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 14,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Latch Stock Up 17.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Latch Company Profile
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Latch
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.