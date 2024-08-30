Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $13,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,502. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

