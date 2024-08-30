Laurie A. Minard Sells 87 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) VP Laurie A. Minard sold 87 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $15,814.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.04. 76,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,424. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $183.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

