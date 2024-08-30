Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi Sells 5,374 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prakash Bedapudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $574.88 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $594.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.01 and a 200-day moving average of $508.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

