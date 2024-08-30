Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII opened at $574.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.16. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $594.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

