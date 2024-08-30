Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $28.29 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $13,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth $16,916,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth $11,093,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

