LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. LifeVantage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 33,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.81. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

