LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.03 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $62.03 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.22519432 USD and is up 11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,198,351.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

