Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LINC opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $392.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $235,724.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

