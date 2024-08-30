Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Down 0.1%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

