Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 496,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,806. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

