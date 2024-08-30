Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 496,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,806. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
