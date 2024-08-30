MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $76.59 million and $2.52 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol, a Bitcoin layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain network, specializes in cross-chain interoperability. It enables interoperability of blockchain assets, storage, and computing, spanning both EVM and non-EVM chains. Utilizing a decentralized approach, it relies on code and light clients for cross-chain communication, not single entities. MAP, the native cryptocurrency, is used for network fees and incentivizing block producers. The protocol aims to ensure secure, decentralized blockchain communication and transactions. Cross-chain requests are managed by off-chain roles and verified by light clients. Its integration with the Bitcoin network enhances security, recording data and the Proof of Stake consensus of the MAP Relay Chain in Bitcoin blocks. Co-founded by James Cheng, the team includes experts in blockchain research, smart contract development, and foundational blockchain engineering.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

