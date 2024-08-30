Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $10.17 on Friday, reaching $534.16. 529,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.13 and its 200-day moving average is $570.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

