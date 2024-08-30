MasterCraft Boat’s (MCFT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,238,232.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 963,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.