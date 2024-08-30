Maverick Protocol (MAV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.87 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19976273 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,843,724.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

