Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 22,050 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

