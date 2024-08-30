Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 22,050 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.27.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Merchants Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also
