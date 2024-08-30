Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Approximately 3,357,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 833,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,815.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 119,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £41,728.05 ($55,028.42). Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

