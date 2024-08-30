Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp Acquires 13,600 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 37,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

