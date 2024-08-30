Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 283,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 70,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

