MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $183.71 million and $4.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $30.84 or 0.00053144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,950.42 or 0.99853751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.48895861 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,525,120.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.