MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $195.18 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $32.77 or 0.00055396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.87 or 0.99967347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.1506346 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $6,801,134.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.