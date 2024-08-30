MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 3.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 240,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,054,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

