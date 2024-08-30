Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.66.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $162.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.