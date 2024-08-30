Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 30530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

Further Reading

