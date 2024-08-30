Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,216. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $283,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,486,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $283,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,486,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

