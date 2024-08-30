Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $40,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

