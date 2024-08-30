Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $30,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.11. The stock had a trading volume of 490,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

