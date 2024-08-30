Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snowflake by 23.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.45. 1,014,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,174. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

