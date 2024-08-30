Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.16. 257,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $821.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,205 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

