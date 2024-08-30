Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CEO Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

