Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $12,640.86 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 162 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $12,640.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,389.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
