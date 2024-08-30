MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $41.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $153,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

