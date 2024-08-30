Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Deming Xiao Sells 9,259 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01.

On Monday, July 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $948.55 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $847.97 and its 200-day moving average is $759.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.