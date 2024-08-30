MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after buying an additional 580,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after buying an additional 563,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.