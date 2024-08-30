Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 134,428 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $20.67.

MSDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

