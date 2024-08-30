Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,882,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,749 shares of company stock worth $17,595,365. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

