Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Major Shareholder 325 Capital Llc Purchases 16,608 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,131. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

