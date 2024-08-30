MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.37

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.57.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

