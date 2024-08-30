MXC (MXC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.76 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, MXC has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $1.50 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00699121 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,398,797.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

