Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in August

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.52.
About Nanofilm Technologies International
