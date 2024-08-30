Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in August

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.52.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

