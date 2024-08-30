Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.29.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

