Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 150,000 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,894.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 1.9 %

NVTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 192,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,246. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $578.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.