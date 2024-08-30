Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.18. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 201,671 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,894.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,894.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,119 shares of company stock worth $1,352,696 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

