nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.