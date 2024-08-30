NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $212.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00007155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,207,851,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,357,615 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,207,660,701 with 1,120,011,211 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.34491269 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $278,124,019.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.