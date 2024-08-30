NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

NetApp stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

