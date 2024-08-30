Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 85014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 19.5 %

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

