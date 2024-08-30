Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 85014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
