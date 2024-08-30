Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 3.7%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 689,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,681,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $975.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

