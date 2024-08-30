Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 11,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 37,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
