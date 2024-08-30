Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 11,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 37,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 823,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,664 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 476.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

