Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF
The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
